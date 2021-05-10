Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 766,900 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,627,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 766,900 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals comprises 8.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $31,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.13. 101,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,117. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

