Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Raised to $7.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.