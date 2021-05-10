HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

HEI opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

