Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

