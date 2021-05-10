Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

