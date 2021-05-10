HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.