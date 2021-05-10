HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

