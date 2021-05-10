Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

