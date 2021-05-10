Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 102,098 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,962 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 102,098 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

