Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

