Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.40 ($118.12).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEN3 shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.