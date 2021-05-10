Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 147,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

