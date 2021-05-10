Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

