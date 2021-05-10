Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $55.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $56.91 million. Heska reported sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $233.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.40 million to $235.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $258.16 million, with estimates ranging from $252.60 million to $263.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heska by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,680,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.05. The stock had a trading volume of 69,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,353. Heska has a 12 month low of $69.66 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

