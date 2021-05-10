Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

HRC stock opened at $110.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.