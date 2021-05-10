Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.