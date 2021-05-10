Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $81,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

