Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.41 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $124.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

