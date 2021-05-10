Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $736,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $878.85 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $877.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $788.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

