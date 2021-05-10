Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.