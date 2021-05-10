Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

