Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 919 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 163,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 158,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 156,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The company has a market cap of $211.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

