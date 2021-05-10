Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 92 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,335 shares of company stock worth $38,100,806. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $213.99 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

