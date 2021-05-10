Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 172 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $379.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.23 and its 200 day moving average is $381.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

