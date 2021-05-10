Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.