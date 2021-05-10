Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,885 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.60% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $71,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,378,000 after buying an additional 463,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

