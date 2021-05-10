Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

