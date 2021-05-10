Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

