Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

