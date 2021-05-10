HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.73. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $2,073,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

