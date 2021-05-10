Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.49%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

