Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $323,204.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,871,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,552,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,432. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

