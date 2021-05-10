Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 252.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,641 shares of company stock worth $9,067,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.