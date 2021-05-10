Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 303.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BSIG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. 3,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

