Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 30.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Exelixis by 30.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. 20,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,695. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.