Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

About Hyprr (Howdoo)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

