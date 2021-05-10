Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Identiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Identiv stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 971,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Identiv has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $17.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

