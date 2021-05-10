IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $544.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.53 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

