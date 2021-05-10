IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.