IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average is $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

