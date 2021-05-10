IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 13,213 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 125.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $90.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

