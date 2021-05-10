IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.55 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

