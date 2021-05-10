IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,933.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.