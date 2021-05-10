IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.85% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $48.35 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.