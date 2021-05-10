Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $109.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

