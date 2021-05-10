Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $109.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.