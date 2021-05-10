Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,116 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.