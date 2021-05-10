Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

