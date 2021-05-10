Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

