Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

