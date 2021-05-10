Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NLOK stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

