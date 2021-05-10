II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. II-VI has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

